LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — (CES, Booth #17300) — Sony Electronics Inc. today announced new Z8H 8K LED, A8H and MASTER Series A9S OLED, and X950H and X900H 4K LED televisions. Offering a premium viewing experience consumers have come to expect from Sony, this new lineup features proprietary technologies previously only found in Sony’s MASTER Series models. These new televisions aim to deliver the most immersive viewing experience in their class, with evolving technologies and premium large screens, created to deliver content the way creators intended.

“Delivering a personalized, immersive and true-to-life viewing experience is a core focus when developing our next generation TVs,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. “This lineup offers incredible new features to optimize the consumer experience and continue to deliver the creator’s intent in both 4K and 8K resolution.”

By utilizing Sony’s best-in-class Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate, clear and precise picture quality is achieved, offering customers a highly realistic viewing experience. Additionally, with TRILUMINOS™ Display, Sony reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room, offering more shades of red, green and blue than ever before. Premium quality sound is a key part of the viewing experience as well, and the new models feature Sound-from-Picture Reality™, which aligns the position of the sound with the images on the screen to offer a uniquely lifelike experience. The new models will continue to deliver the creator’s intent with Netflix Calibrated Mode, offering studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™1, which brings The IMAX Experience into the home by offering a new level of sight, sound and scale.

This lineup also introduces Ambient Optimization, a new technology that optimizes picture and sound quality in any customer environment. To bring this new concept to life, Acoustic Auto Calibration detects where the customer views their TV from during initial setup and calibrates sound quality based on the environment. This new feature brings the television’s full sound potential to any environment.

In addition to Ambient Optimization, this lineup will feature a new Immersive Edge design concept. In order to maximize the immersive experience, a noiseless stand is now located at the edge of the screen. The minimalist stand is less noticeable, offering customers an improved and unobstructed viewing experience.

For the upcoming next-generation gaming consoles, select new models will support 8K HDR (7,680 x 4,320) resolution, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120fps high frame rate and fast response time via HDMI inputs to deliver their maximum performance for a cutting-edge gaming experience.

New Lineup Highlights

Z8H’s New Frame Tweeter: The most immersive experience is realized through enhanced picture quality, slim design and Sound-from-Picture Reality™ with Sony’s new Frame Tweeter technology. The Frame Tweeter vibrates the frame of the TV to emit sound, giving customers the feeling that sound is coming directly from the screen.



X-Motion Clarity for OLED: This revolutionary technology from Sony will now be available for OLED, refining action on the screen in real time with an incredible refresh rate that is brighter and clearer than ever before.



X-Wide Angle X950H Expansion: X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more brightness than other conventional LED TVs. Enjoy a great picture with incredible contrast from anywhere in the room. To offer an even more impactful viewing experience, the X950H has expanded X-Wide Angle to 55″ and 65″ class size.



Z8H’s Backlit Remote: Customers can now enjoy their viewing experience in darker environments with the Z8H’s backlit remote.



Android TV™: The new lineup will feature Android TV with the Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in, which offers users easy access to content, services and devices via its extensive platform. Sony’s original user interface menus and voice controls are also enhanced for better daily use. Expanded voice control functions enable users to enjoy live TV, apps and connected devices hands-free.



Hands-free Capabilities for X950H and Z8H: Sony’s voice-activated TVs work alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience. 2 Ask the Assistant to search for the latest blockbuster, stream shows, or open multiplayer games. Have it dim the lights by connecting smart home devices. Manage tasks and see your calendar. Or ask it questions and see the answers on your TV.



Ask the Assistant to search for the latest blockbuster, stream shows, or open multiplayer games. Have it dim the lights by connecting smart home devices. Manage tasks and see your calendar. Or ask it questions and see the answers on your TV. Smart Speaker Compatibility: With the Google Assistant 2 and Amazon Alexa 3 enabled devices, you may cast and control videos from YouTube with Google Home or change the channel or volume with Amazon Alexa enabled devices.



and Amazon Alexa enabled devices, you may cast and control videos from YouTube with Google Home or change the channel or volume with Amazon Alexa enabled devices. Easy Connectivity to Most Devices: With Apple® AirPlay® 2, users can stream movies, music, games and photos to their television right from their iPhone®, iPad® or Mac®. Apple HomeKit™ technology provides an easy, secure way for users to control their television from their iPhone®, iPad® or Mac®4 5

New Sony TV Models and Key Features

Z8H [85″ class (84.6″ diag.) and 75″ class (74.5″ diag.) models] 8K LED TV features:

Delivers Sony’s super-high 8K detail and lifelike picture quality

Utilizes Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate to provide crisp, high contrast

Full Array LED brings more realistic peaks of brightness, more accurate shadow detail and deeper blacks than standard LED TVs

New Frame Tweeter technology offers immersive experience with Sound-from-Picture Reality™ and slim design

Offers a new backlit remote so customers can enjoy their viewing experience in darker environments

Two-position stand provides customers the flexibility to create a narrower stand for smaller TV cabinets

New Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

TRILUMINOS™ Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™ support

Features hands-free capabilities

Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV

Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent

4K 120fps compatible

MASTER Series A9S [48″ class (47.5″ diag.) model] OLED TV features:

Newly added 48″ size meets consumer demand for smaller, high-quality OLED options

Small and central aluminum stand provides users with flexibility in smaller spaces

Offers best-in-class MASTER series picture quality in a smaller size

Includes Sony’s premium OLED TV features, including Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate, Pixel Contrast Booster and Acoustic Surface Audio™

X-Motion Clarity technology will now be available for OLED, refining action on the screen in real time with brighter and clearer picture than ever before

New Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any customer environment

TRILUMINOS™ Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™ support

Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV

Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent

A8H [65″ class (64.5″ diag.) and 55″ class (54.6″ diag.) models] OLED TV features:

Utilizes Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate to provide crisp, high-contrast and true-to-life picture

Offers Pixel Contrast Booster, which enriches colors at high brightness

X-Motion Clarity technology will now be available for OLED, refining action on the screen in real time with brighter and clearer picture than ever before

Two subwoofers improve and enhance Acoustic Surface Audio™

Now supports Dolby Atmos™, in addition to Dolby Vision™

New Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any customer environment

TRILUMINOS™ Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV

Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent

X950H [85″ class (84.6″ diag.), 75″ class (74.5″ diag.), 65″ class (64.5″ diag.), 55″ class (54.5″ diag.) and 49″ class (48.5″ diag.) models] 4K LED TV features:

Offers Sony’s best-ever picture and sound quality for 4K LED TVs

Utilizes Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate to provide crisp, high contrast

Full Array LED brings more realistic peaks of brightness, more accurate shadow detail and deeper blacks than standard LED TVs

X-Wide Angle technology, which provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness, will be expanded to 55″ and 65″ for this model

Features improved Acoustic Multi-Audio, Sound-from-Picture Reality™ concept with bi-amp system, which controls main speaker and invisible tweeter separately, and X-Balanced Speaker, a new shaped speaker unit that pairs slim design with sound clarity 6

Flush Surface design offers sleek, bezel-less look 7

New Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

TRILUMINOS™ Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™ support

Features hands-free capabilities 8

Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV

Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent

X900H [85″ class (84.6″ diag.), 75″ class (74.5″ diag.), 65″ class (64.5″ diag.) and 55″ class (54.5″ diag.) models] 4K LED TV features:

New mid-range Full Array LED model

Offers Acoustic Multi-Audio 9 with X-Balanced Speaker

with X-Balanced Speaker Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™ support

Diamond cut bezel for slim design

TRILUMINOS™ Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV

Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent

4K 120fps compatible 10

NEXTGEN TV compatible11

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and retail availability will be announced in spring 2020.

For more information on new Sony television models, please visit https://www.sony.com/electronics/ces

For more information on all Sony televisions, please visit https://www.sony.com/electronics/tv/t/televisions

