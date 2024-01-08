Samsung Launches Neo QLED, MICRO LED, OLED and Lifestyle Displays To Spark the AI Screen Era

Samsung Electronics Canada today announced its latest QLED, MICRO LED, OLED and Lifestyle display lineups ahead of CES® 2024. The announcement also served to kick off the Samsung AI screen era through the introduction of a new AI processor. In addition to bringing improved picture and sound quality, the new lineups provide consumers with AI-powered features secured by Samsung Knox, focusing on inspiring and empowering individual lifestyles.

“Now that we are living through the hyperconnected era, it’s no longer just about delivering quality visual experiences. Displays should enhance our lives both on and off the screen,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s AI screens, powered by on-device AI technology, are designed to be the centerpiece of users’ homes, connecting all compatible devices to offer users a more flexible and diverse lifestyle.”

AI Performance for Enhanced Neo QLED 8K Picture Quality

Samsung’s newest Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs offer the full package, including life-like picture quality, premium audio technology and a rich array of apps and services. At its core, the 2024 Neo QLED 8K is Samsung’s latest and most innovative TV processor yet: NQ8 AI Gen3, which has a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as that of its predecessor. The amount of neural networks has also increased eightfold from 64 to 512, allowing images on screen to be displayed in crisp detail. Thanks to this advanced processor, the 2024 lineup is equipped with incredible performance upgrades.

The Neo QLED lineup also brings a suite of picture quality and design enhancing features, including:

8K AI Upscaling Pro: [1] Leverages NQ8 AI Gen3 for enhanced 8K upscaling, sharpening low resolution content so that it is displayed in ultra-high resolution.

AI Motion Enhancer Pro: Addresses common issues in sporting content — such as ball distortion — by streaming high-resolution sports matches through this feature[2] powered by NQ8 AI Gen3. The feature automatically detects the sport type and uses deep learning to apply the proper ball detection model.

Real Depth Enhancer Pro: Adds details to fast-moving scenes using AI to precisely control mini LEDs. By detecting the part of a scene that the human eye would naturally focus on and bringing it to the foreground, images appear more life-like.

Infinity Air Design: Complements Neo QLED 8K's picture quality with a screen only 12.9mm in depth[3], allowing for an immersive viewing experience that focuses on high resolution and outstanding sound quality. It is also offers a mirror effect in which the TV appears to hover in its surroundings.

The performance of the Neo QLED 8K is rounded out by incredible audio quality, on par with the stunning 8K picture quality on screen.

2024 Q-Symphony: Allows users to connect multiple wireless speakers and a soundbar to a TV or projector for audio synchronization across shows, movies, and playlists. It’s a technology that seamlessly synchronizes TV with wireless speakers and a soundbar.

Active Voice Amplifier Pro: A proprietary AI dialogue booster that utilizes exclusive deep-learning technology to enhance dialogue and voices on screen. It separates voices from mixed audio, enhancing voice input so users can follow the conversation on screen at different volumes.

2024 Tizen OS Streamlines the Home TV Experience

The 2024 Tizen OS brings content front and center on the Neo QLED 8K lineup. It offers a personalized content and service experience based on different accounts set up on smart TVs. Now, different members households with a Samsung Smart TV[4] can set up a profile for personalized recommendations and a more customized overall experience.

Samsung TV Plus: The updated user interface (UI) includes a new home screen with an overview of available content, with added categories for faster content discovery. The service will also connect with Samsung Accounts to easily access users’ favourite channels and content while offering tailored content suggestions based on viewing history.

'Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub' Controller: Samsung has partnered with gaming accessory provider Performance Designed Products (PDP) to develop the first "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" controller, set to be launched at CES 2024. PDP's new wireless controller includes a built-in, rechargeable battery that provides up to 40 hours of playtime per charge, a 30-foot low-latency Bluetooth wireless connection, a Samsung Gaming Hub home button capable of launching Gaming Hub, an easy-to-use TV volume control button and more.[5]

Connected, Inclusive Experiences With the Samsung Ecosystem

With Samsung TVs at the center of the home, users can reap the benefits of the latest Samsung innovations and enjoy seamless connectivity between devices in their day-to-day life. In 2024, Samsung will improve its connected experience offerings with Samsung Daily+[6], a hub for in-home activity. It provides a wide range of services and features — from personal training, to video calls and remote PC solutions — in one single interface. New features include the following:

Workout Tracker : This free service[7] puts real-time exercise data — such as workout duration and heart rates from wearable devices — on top of users’ content on Samsung screens to keep them both entertained and informed while working out at home.

TechnoGym: enhances your home workout with fitness and wellness videos from the instructors at TechnoGym. Discover these curated contents for maximum performance, only on Samsung TV.

F45: Users can work out and join intensive virtual training at one of F45's 3,000+ studios worldwide.

Multi Control: Allows more efficient work from home by giving users control of their various screens — including TVs, smartphones, and monitors — with a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. Users can experience a different way to work by copying and pasting, reading documents and more across devices.

Samsung’s latest 2024 TVs and screens also come with greater compatibility across various devices within the ecosystem, allowing a more integrated connection between TVs and smartphones or wearable devices for a greater level of customization, accessibility and convenience.

Mobile Smart Connect: All of the new featured apps and services are easily controlled with the SmartThings Mobile Plugin, which transforms the smartphone into a multi-functional remote that offers users greater control over their screens. With a straightforward pop-up interface and a customizable UI, the app provides convenience and enhanced accessibility.

360 Audio: The audio feature, previously offered on Galaxy devices, has also expanded to Samsung TVs and screens. Now, Samsung Galaxy Buds seamlessly connect to TVs to deliver spatial audio for movies, shows and even gaming titles, so users can be immersed in visual content and gameplay.

Vibrary: Enjoy your some of your favourite artist's high-quality images via the big screen of your TV. With Ambient Mode, you can be welcomed by your favourite artist's works. You can also enjoy photos and music from TV and mobile devices through Casting, providing a seamless viewing experience.

The latest TV and screen lineup also boasts enhanced accessibility offerings, allowing more consumers to enjoy their favourite content on Samsung Neo QLED than ever before.

Audio Subtitle: This on-device TV feature uses AI and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to provide a voice guide for embedded subtitles in real-time.

Customizable Remote: An app designed for users with visual, auditory or physical challenges by enabling more thoughtful TV control via smartphones. The highly customizable app incorporates UI enhancements such as intuitive button placement, distinct colours and tactile feedback, while also integrating Samsung's latest accessibility features such as voice guides for easy access right from the smartphone.

Relumino Together Mode: Relumino is a feature that is designed to enable people with low vision to enjoy their favourite TV shows, movies and games on compatible Samsung TVs. With AI technology dynamically outlining the edges of on-screen elements and rebalance colours, the feature can help users with low vision to more clearly see people and objects on the screen. Relumino Together Mode provides standard screens and Relumino Mode screens side-by-side, so people with low vision and their families can enjoy TV together.

MICRO LED: Pushing the Boundaries of Display Technology

With the new transparent MICRO LED, Samsung is showing the world that there are new possibilities for screens. The screen, which looks like a piece of transparent glass, boasts an extremely small MICRO LED chip and precision manufacturing process that eliminates seams and light refraction. This allows the transparent MICRO LED to create a clear, unobstructed picture for various use cases in both homes and B2B environments.

Touting a modular design that allows users to personalize the shape, size and ratio of screens to fit theirspace, MICRO LED is a truly innovative screen technology. Samsung’s years of research and development — stemming from its semiconductor expertise — have led to its development of a process that allows LED chip operation circuits to be directly deposited on the glass, which mitigates against loss of brightness that users may experience with conventional displays.

Offering Wider OLED Lineups To Meet Consumer Preferences

Samsung’s 2024 OLED TVs build on the legacy of last year’s models, with the S95D offering an ultra-large 77-inch canvas for high-detail, a high-frame rate and intensely vibrant video. The display is 20% brighter than previous models, with deep and rich blacks and AI-enhanced colour accuracy

that is Pantone Validated™. Samsung has also introduced the S90D and S85D in various sizes, from 42” to 83’’.[8]

New ‘OLED Glare Free’ technology[9] — specifically designed for 2024 OLED screens — preserves colour accuracy and reduces glare while maintaining image sharpness to provide an immersive viewing experience, even in daylight. The OLED-optimized, low-reflection coatinglimits glare thanks to a new, specialized hard-coating layer and surface coating pattern.

The S95D’s screen will captivate audiences with advanced, proprietary picture-quality computing enginesthat preserve bright whites, deeper blacks and immersive colours. In addition to being Samsung’s brightest OLED screen yet, it also features high refresh rates of up to 144Hz, so sports fans and gamers can enjoy seamless motion and clear action on their screens.

New Lifestyle Products Deliver Bespoke Solutions To Enrich Your Lifestyle

In addition to its lifestyle lineup that includes The Frame, The Serif and The Terrace, Samsung is reaffirming its commitment to “Screens Everywhere, Screens for All” with the various new products in its latest lifestyle lineup. These new additions provide new customization and personalization options, as seen below:

The Frame: Already Samsung’s best-selling lifestyle screen product, The Frame comes with new enhancements to boost the art experience. Now with over 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries in the Art Store, users can enjoy an expanded Art Store experience. The Frame’s new art streaming feature gives users a taste of the Art Store’s diverse collection by providing them with free hand-selected artworks monthly.

The Premiere 8K Projector: The Premiere 8K is the world's first projector offering wireless connectivity. Removing the need for cables, this solution allows consumers to keep their living spaces neat and tidy. The ultra-short throw projector comes packed with smart features — such as picture-off premium home audio, cloud gaming, always-on voice with far-field mic and four multi-view screen splits — to extend usability and provide almost increased use cases. The projector incorporates Samsung's patented "Sound-on-Screen" technology, integrating the top speaker module and software algorithms for an immersive sound experience.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen: The second iteration of the portable projector features Smart Edge Blending, which supports seamless merging of projections from two The Freestyle devices to create a large screen for pictures and videos. It allows two devices to project an image as big as 160-inches with a 21:9 screen ratio, with no manual adjustment needed.

New Soundbars for Immersive Audio Experience

To top off a home entertainment set up, the 2024 soundbar lineup offers newly updated models for even more immersive audio experiences, which are bolstered by AI algorithms.

Music Frame : This customizable speaker is compatible with SmartThings and provides surround sound when paired with Samsung TVs and soundbars. Music Frame can either operate as a standalone wireless speaker or pair with a Samsung TV and soundbar via Q-Symphony to augment bass and surround sound. Seamlessly blending into its environment by camouflaging itself inside modern picture frames, Music Frame provides high-quality sound without being an eyesore.

HW-Q990D: This soundbar features an 11.1.4-channel configuration, immersive Dolby Atmos sound and supports pass through of content in at 4K 120Hz. It analyzes audio and uses AI to optimize sound across a wide range of content.

HW-S800D: This ultra-thin, 1.6-inch-deep soundbar is designed to fit seamlessly into your space and provides rich and immersive sound. At only a third of the depth of conventional soundbars, the S800D has 10 drivers, including dedicated overhead speakers and a center channel for clear vocals. The combination of a deep bass subwoofer and a passive radiator also enhances the listening experience with deep bass in a compact form factor.

Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup is expected to bring a seamless fusion of innovative technology and user-centric design, setting the stage for personalized, immersive experiences that change the way people engage with their devices.