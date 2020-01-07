Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest lineup of MicroLED, QLED 8K and Lifestyle TVs ahead of CES 2020. With the introduction of new display sizes, 8K AI upscaling capabilities, innovative display orientation technology, and more, Samsung showcased how its 2020 lineups redefine immersion and revolutionize home integration.

“Consumers use screens every day to work from home, exercise from home, and even shop from home. As our lifestyles continue to evolve, the TV screen is evolving with them to provide consumers access to their favorite content and real-time information whenever and wherever they want it,” said Jong-hee Han, President of Visual Displays at Samsung Electronics. “As part of our vision of ‘Screens Everywhere,’ we’re thrilled to deliver a more vivid and connected at-home viewing experience by incorporating AI-enabled features and 8K technology into our displays.”

MicroLED Pioneering the Home Entertainment Market

Samsung introduced the home-ready, modular MicroLED, which combines next-generation screen technology with unprecented customization capabilities. Consumers are now able to personally experience how Samsung’s design and innovation engineering teams have reimagined the TV.

With 75 -,88-, 93- and 110-inch display sizes, MicroLED models are suited for a variety of homes and lifestyles. The new 88- and 150-inch MicroLED models introduce ultra-slim infinity designs, virtually removing all four sides of the bezels for a finish that blends right into any wall. And consumers can also connect multiple MicroLED panels together to create new combinations and adapt their TV for their specific space.

MicroLED displays offer best-in-class picture quality. They deliver greater depth, better resolution, and higher clarity as well as a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. They also leverage upscaling abilities based on deep learning to deliver the highest-quality content, regardless of the source. The result is that these MicroLED displays provide an unparalleled sense of immersion for the at-home viewing experience.

8K QLED Lineup Expands With Strengthened AI Quantum Processor 8K and Design

Samsung’s flagship Q950TS QLED 8K TV is the industry’s first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. Plus, the Q950TS introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99 percent to create an unprecedented viewing experience.

With stunning 8K resolution, the Q950TS delivers the best LCD picture quality on the market. Equipped with the AI Quantum Processor 8K, it has built-in 8K AI upscaling and deep-learning capabilities that can automatically upscale non-8K content to pristine and true-to-life 8K resolution. With a feature called Adaptive Picture, it can also optimize the screen to both ambient conditions and individual images. And the AI Quantum Processor – the powerhouse behind the flagship display – is also helping to power Samsung’s open smart home platform, Tizen, enabling users to experience everything from enhanced picture quality to heightened usability to other connected home functions.

Further supporting the picture quality and design enhancements of the QLED 8K lineup, the 8K ecosystem continues to expand to provide seamless playback for 8K content from providers like YouTube. The adoption of AV1 codec allows for better compression rates, and enables the support of HDR10+ technology, image dimensionality, brightness optimization, and contrast ratio.

And building off of the picture quality amplification are the QLED 8K’s premium sound features – Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier. These features maximize immersive sound by delivering dimensional and dynamic audio that corresponds with large screen viewing experiences. And when paired with the CTA “Best of Innovation”-winning HQ-Q800T soundbar, the TV’s speakers sync with the soundbar to serve as an additional audio channel and create a more dynamic soundscape.

Lifestyle TV “The Sero” Expands Display Possibilities Across the Global Market

Samsung is also growing its portfolio of Lifestyle TVs with an expanded rollout of The Sero. The Sero, which means “vertical” in Korean, has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations – just like a smartphone or tablet. Following its initial rollout in South Korea last year, Samsung is set to expand The Sero’s availability to several global markets in 2020 .

The Sero’s display orientation technology connects seamlessly with users’ mobile devices to smoothly and naturally display content in traditional horizontal formats, as well as vertical formats designed for mobile consumption. Consumers can expect to enjoy a variety of content – including social media, YouTube and other personal videos – in whatever display orientation mirrors their mobile device.

Geared toward millennial and Gen Z consumers, The Sero features a modern design that stands out in any space, and features a range of different display features for when it is not in use. A CTA “Best of Innovation” winner at CES, The Sero combines the cutting-edge functions of Samsung’s top-level displays while providing a new approach to home entertainment technology that meets the needs and habits of the growing mobile viewing audience.

“Consumers today expect TVs that can fully integrate into their individual lifestyles and Samsung is redefining the role of the screen creating delivering new digital services and creating new designs to enhance your life” said Grace Dolan, Vice President of Marketing Communication at Samsung Electronics America.

