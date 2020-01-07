Today, AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su delivered the company’s CES press conference, highlighting several exciting new technologies propelling consumers, gamers, and creators to push the envelope in 2020.

Featuring the world’s most powerful ultrathin laptop processors and desktop processors, alongside the ultimate graphics cards for 1080p gaming, announcements include:

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series and Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors – Featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors offer incredible responsiveness, portability, and power efficiency for today’s leading ultrathin and gaming laptops. Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors expand the reach of the powerful “Zen” core architecture in mainstream laptops, enabling modern computing experiences. Available from top OEMs, systems powered by these processors will be on shelf for purchase starting this quarter.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – The definitive solution for content creators, the world’s first 64-core HEDT processor is coming to creators around the world on February 7, 2020.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card – Built on AMD RDNA architecture and industry-leading 7nm process technology, the Radeon RX 5600 XT harnesses 6GB of GDDR6, PCIe 4.0 and innovative software features to drive 1080p gaming to new heights. The Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available from AMD board partners beginning January 21, 2020, for an SEP of $279 USD.

AMD Radeon Graphics Products for desktops and laptops – Bringing the power of AMD RDNA architecture to OEMs, AMD announced the Radeon RX 5600 graphics card for pre-configured desktop PCs. For high-performance 1080p mobile gaming, AMD unveiled the Radeon RX 5600M GPU for laptops. Finally, AMD revealed the Radeon RX 5700M GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 for the most advanced high-performance gaming laptops.

AMD FreeSync “Premium” – AMD introduced the new AMD FreeSync Premium and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tiers, making it easier than ever for gamers to identify and select displays delivering the best, high-refresh, ultra-smooth gaming experience. Learn more here.

AMD also detailed AMD SmartShift technology. Harnessing the power of Ryzen processors, Radeon graphics, and the latest Radeon Software, it takes users’ gaming experiences to unprecedented new levels by optimizing performance by automatically shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics as needed.