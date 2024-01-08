NVIDIA debuts 40 Series SUPER Graphics Cards

From NVIDIA.com:

The GeForce RTX 40 Series has been supercharged with the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards. This trio is faster than its predecessors, with RTX platform superpowers that enhance creating, gaming and AI tasks.

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER sports more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 4080 and includes the world’s fastest GDDR6X video memory at 23 Gbps. In 3D apps like Blender, it can run up to 70% faster than previous generations. In generative AI apps like Stable Diffusion XL or Stable Video Diffusion, it can produce 1,024×1,024 images 1.7x faster and video 1.5x faster. Or play fully ray-traced games, including Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Portal with RTX, in stunning 4K. The RTX 4080 SUPER will be available Jan. 31 as a Founders Edition and as custom boards for partners starting at $999.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is equipped with more CUDA cores than the RTX 4070, a frame buffer increased to 16GB, and a 256-bit bus. It’s suited for video editing and rendering large 3D scenes and runs up to 1.6x faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and 2.5x faster with DLSS 3 in the most graphics-intensive games. Gamers can max out high-refresh 1440p panels or even game at 4K. The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER will be available Jan. 24 from custom board partners in stock-clocked and factory-overclocked configurations starting at $799.

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER has 20% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 4070 and is great for 1440p creating. With DLSS 3, it’s 1.5x faster than a GeForce RTX 3090 while using a fraction of the power.

From https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/ces-studio-rtx-hdr-video-twitch-obs-istock-super-gpu-adobe-firefly/