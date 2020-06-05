We’re continuing to build off our consumers’ enthusiasm and support for the moto g and moto e families by launching two new devices, moto g fast and moto e.

Motorola fans will love moto g fast if they’re looking for powerful performance and battery life along with unique camera features, while moto e is perfect for those who are looking for a fun and reliable entry-level phone.

the ultra-fast and ultra-responsive moto g fast

Superior performance is right at your fingertips with the new moto g fast. Powered by an ultra-responsive processor, moto g fast enables you to take incredibly sharp photos in any situation with a fast-focusing triple camera system so you’re ready for anything.

The new moto g fast

moto g fast is backed with 3GB of RAM1 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, which has advanced AI processing capabilities that boost performance to the next level. This enables better gaming performance and more advanced camera features. You can count on 32GB of storage, with expandable SD card support up to 512GB (sold separately) for all your favorite apps, music, movies and photos.

Take sharp photos even in low light using the 16MP fast-focusing main camera on the moto g fast. For expansive panoramic photos or any time you want to squeeze all the action into one shot, you can fit 4x more in your frame using the ultra-wide angle lens.2 And the dedicated Macro Vision camera gets you 5x closer to your subject than a normal lens for incredible close ups where details make all the difference.

moto g fast comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that’s designed to go up to 2 days on a single charge,³ so you can leave your backup charger at home and power through the day no matter what you have on your schedule.

All that power combined with a beautiful display and sound system create the ultimate on-the-go entertainment experience. Your favorite content will look and sound better than ever on the stunning 6.4” HD+ Max Vision display backed by a powerful loudspeaker.

moto g fast comes with the exclusive Moto Experiences and new Moto Gametime,4 an exclusive software feature that maximizes your gaming experience and makes it more immersive than ever by blocking interruptions to help you keep your head in the game. All of these great features are powered by an ultra-clean version of Android™ 10.

moto e delivers twice the camera and double the power

Expect more out of your phone. With a versatile dual camera system, long-lasting battery, and ultra-responsive performance, moto e is all about giving you more at a price you’ll love.

The new moto e

With the moto e, you can get creative and shoot brilliant, professional-quality photos in a snap with the dual camera system. Use the fast-focusing 13 MP camera to take sharp photos and use the depth sensor to play with depth of field for a pro-looking blurred out background and beautiful portraits.

Power through today and tomorrow with a 3550 mAh battery designed to go up to 2 days of battery on a single charge.3 Whether you want to stream shows and movies for 11 hours or get 15 days of standby time, you know you’ll have battery life when you need it most.3

Bring your favorite content to life on a gorgeous 6.2” Max Vision HD+ display. Now you’ll have a wide view that will bring your favorite movies, shows and games to life like never before – while still fitting comfortably in your hand.

Get fast and easy access to your device with a fingerprint reader located conveniently and discreetly at the back of the phone. And once you’re in, enjoy faster performance thanks to the ultra-responsive Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 632 octa-core processor. moto e runs on Android™ 10, so you can enjoy the best software Google has to offer and know that everything will be running smoothly.

Availability & pricing

moto g fast

In the U.S., the moto g fast will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $199.99) with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile.

In Canada, the moto g fast will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell, Rogers, Fido, Koodo and Virgin.

moto e

In the U.S., the moto e will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $149.99) with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless, and certified prepaid on Verizon.

In Canada, the moto e will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell, Rogers, Virgin, Lucky Mobile, Fido, chatr, SaskTel, Videotron, Freedom Mobile*.

*Freedom Mobile operates in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario

Legal disclaimers

MOTOROLA, Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Actual available capacity is less and varies due to many factors, including operating system, software and other functions which utilize part of this capacity. Available capacity may change with software updates.

2 Compared to the measured area of the main 78° (FOV) camera in the same aspect ratio.

3 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

4 In Latin America the Moto Gametime will be available after the initial software update.