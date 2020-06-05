The new Define 7 Compact takes the strongest features of the contemporary 7 Series design and places them in a conveniently compact frame.

The versatile open layout of the Define 7 Compact allows you to maximize the potential of the small footprint with full-size ATX hardware to meet your exact needs.

Interchangeable top covers allow you to switch between solid steel for full noise suppression or a ventilated cover for extra cooling.

The top framework is fully removable for unprecedented ease of access to interior components, and five front ports (including one USB Type-C) means you don’t sacrifice expandability for the small footprint.

The 7-series Family – from Left to Right – Define 7 Compact, Define 7, Define 7 XL

Add to that the numerous enhancements to every aspect of component and cooling support, and it’s clear to see the Define 7 Compact has you well covered.

Photo Gallery