Yesterday, OnePlus launched the 8T and while I’m on Twitter every day, I really didn’t see any tweets pertaining to the 8T. Given the huge amount of attention the iPhone 12 received just a day earlier, it surprised me.

OnePlus 8T in Lunar Silver

With the 8T, OnePlus has really upped the ante on what a flagship Android device looks like with a giant 6.55″ HDR10+ display putting out 1100 nits of brightness at 120Hz, a Snapdragon 865 chipset with full 5G support, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a massive 4500mAh battery, Warp Charge 65 – 65W fast charging, Dolby Atmos support for audio, 4k60 video recording and it comes with the charging brick in the box!

OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green

Coming in both Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colors, it not the widest range of colors but that aquamarine…a stunning color.

Preorders started at 11AM on October 14th and run through October 21st, 2020. Pricing is $1099 CAD for the 256GB/12GB model in either color. Extremely “cheap” given the high-end specs of the phone.

Get more info on the OnePlus 8T product page.