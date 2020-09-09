Pricing for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been confirmed on the @Xbox Twitter account earlier today.

Xbox Series X and Series S Pricing

With the Series S coming in at $299 USD as we already knew from the Series S tweet a couple days ago, it poses a serious threat to the Playstation 5 platform which doesn’t appear to differentiate much between their full blown model and the digital edition, but hey, that’s a guess since Sony has been hush hush on details.

Xbox Series S Console

The Series X will debut at $499 USD which is relatively expected and will help keep the PS5 price down and away from that $600 mark. Certainly these prices make a good case for moving towards Xbox. Both consoles will come with a single controller.