After a couple weeks of Radeon Big Navi leaks, we’re finally getting something of substance and it doesn’t look good. I mean, it’s a huge step up on the RX5700XT, but it’s got nothing (on paper) on the RTX 3080.

Today, Newegg Insider – the Newegg blog – leaked out the specs for the RX6000 series cards – 6900XT, 6800XT and 6700XT and how they compare against previous generations of Radeon cards. Against their predecessors, they don’t look half bad.

Leaked specs of the RX6000 series

As you can see, with crap tons of stream processors, up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 512GB/s of memory bandwidth, they sound great on paper – especially juxtaposed against the predecessors in this nice chart. But let’s take a closer look at how it compares against a $699 USD RTX 3080…

GPU Stream Processors

/CUDA Cores Base GPU Clock (Mhz) RAM Type RAM Stnd Config (GB) RAM Bandwidth (GB/s) Bus Width TDP (Watts) Radeon RX6800 XT 3840 1500 GDDR6 12 384 192-bit 200 Radeon RX6900XT 5120 1500 GDDR6 16 512 256-bit 300 RTX 3080 8704 1440 GDDR6X 10 760 320-bit 320 RTX 3090 10496 1400 GDDR6X 24 936 384-bit 350 Spec comparison – AMD Rumored specs vs. NVIDIA

While AMD holds the crown on base clock speeds, NVIDIA dominates on the number of compute cores (while we acknowledge that CUDA Cores and Stream Processors aren’t equal) and memory bandwidth due to the presence of GDDR6X memory. [EDITED]

We’ll have to wait and see but I’m not confident that AMD can compete and contend with the RTX 30 series graphics cards…not yet.