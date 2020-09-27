After a couple weeks of Radeon Big Navi leaks, we’re finally getting something of substance and it doesn’t look good. I mean, it’s a huge step up on the RX5700XT, but it’s got nothing (on paper) on the RTX 3080.
Today, Newegg Insider – the Newegg blog – leaked out the specs for the RX6000 series cards – 6900XT, 6800XT and 6700XT and how they compare against previous generations of Radeon cards. Against their predecessors, they don’t look half bad.
As you can see, with crap tons of stream processors, up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 512GB/s of memory bandwidth, they sound great on paper – especially juxtaposed against the predecessors in this nice chart. But let’s take a closer look at how it compares against a $699 USD RTX 3080…
|GPU
|Stream Processors
/CUDA Cores
|Base GPU Clock (Mhz)
|RAM Type
|RAM Stnd Config (GB)
|RAM Bandwidth (GB/s)
|Bus Width
|TDP (Watts)
|Radeon RX6800 XT
|3840
|1500
|GDDR6
|12
|384
|192-bit
|200
|Radeon RX6900XT
|5120
|1500
|GDDR6
|16
|512
|256-bit
|300
|RTX 3080
|8704
|1440
|GDDR6X
|10
|760
|320-bit
|320
|RTX 3090
|10496
|1400
|GDDR6X
|24
|936
|384-bit
|350
While AMD holds the crown on base clock speeds, NVIDIA dominates on the number of compute cores (while we acknowledge that CUDA Cores and Stream Processors aren’t equal) and memory bandwidth due to the presence of GDDR6X memory. [EDITED]
We’ll have to wait and see but I’m not confident that AMD can compete and contend with the RTX 30 series graphics cards…not yet.