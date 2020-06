Today is the last day that you can snag a copy of GTA V for free from the Epic Games store. Epic is offering a new free game every thursday these days and for the last 6 days, it has been the highly popular 2013 game, Grand Theft Auto V…yes, that’s what GTA originally was called…way back.

My Grand Theft Auto collection in Steam. I now added GTA V.

I am a long time GTA fan, owning the entire franchise…now over 2 platforms unfortunately.

Grab it here: https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/grand-theft-auto-v/home