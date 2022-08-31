Samsung Electronics Canada, a leader in advanced memory technology, recently announced the launch of 990 PRO, the company’s high-performance NVMe SSD based on PCIe 4.0. Delivering lightning-fast speeds and superb power efficiency, the new SSD is optimized for graphically demanding games and other intensive tasks including 3D rendering, 4K video editing and data analysis.

“Today’s tech savvy consumers, gaming enthusiasts, and professionals are looking for a storage solution that processes high-bandwidth applications seamlessly,” said Mary Peterson, Vice President, IT & Enterprise Solutions, Samsung Electronics Canada. “With the new 990 PRO, users will appreciate its cutting-edge performance and reliability, which is ideal for 8K and 4K content processing, PC gaming, and complex data analytics.”

Extreme Performance for an Immersive Gameplay Experience

Featuring Samsung’s latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, the 990 PRO series offers the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface[1]. The SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, while random read and write speeds come in at up to 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS[2], respectively. With up to a 55% improvement in random performance over the 980 PRO, the 990 PRO is particularly well-suited for heavy gaming as well as highly creative productivity tasks.

High-performance NVMe SSDs are also critical in reaping the full benefits of the latest game console and gaming technologies. Powered by NVMe, the 990 PRO brings faster loading times to PCs and consoles for a more immersive gaming experience. When tested with Forspoken[3], Luminous Productions’ forthcoming action role-playing game supporting the latest game-loading technology, the map loading time was approximately one second, compared to four seconds for a SATA SSD and 28 seconds for a hard disk drive (HDD) [4].

Ultimate Power Efficiency and Reliable Thermal Control

Built on a low-power architecture, Samsung’s newly designed controller dramatically improves the SSD’s power efficiency by up to 50% compared to the 980 PRO[5]. In addition, the 990 PRO employs a nickel coating on the controller and a heat spreader label on the drive for reliable thermal management. Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology further ensures that the drive’s temperature stays in the optimal range.

The 990 PRO with Heatsink version offers an additional layer of thermal control while its RGB lights add more style to the drive.

Samsung’s 990 PRO is also an excellent solution for laptop and desktop upgrades as well as for build-your-own PCs, providing a significant performance boost while using less power for increased battery life and thermal management[6].

The 990 PRO will be available in Canada starting this October, and the 990 PRO with Heatsink version will be available in Canada in early 2023. For more information, please visit Samsung.com/ca.

Samsung NVMe SSD 990 PRO Series Specifications

Category Samsung SSD990 PRO | 990 PRO with Heatsink Interface PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 Form Factor M.2 (2280) Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit TLC Controller Samsung in-house controller Capacity[7] 1TB 2TB 4TB DRAM 1GB LPDDR4 2GB LPDDR4 4GB LPDDR4 Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 7,450 MB/s, Up to 6,900 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed (QD32) Up to 1,400K IOPS, Up to 1,550K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Software Data Encryption AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0,Encrypted Drive (IEEE1667) Total Bytes Written 600TB 1200TB 2400TB Warranty[8] Five-year Limited Warranty[9]

—

[1] PCIe 4.0’s highest theoretical sequential read speed is 8000 MB/s — 990 PRO reaches 7,450 MB/s as of Q3 2022.

[2] Sequential and random performance measurements are based on IOmeter1.1.0. Performance may vary based on SSD’s firmware version, system hardware & configuration.

* Test system configuration: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core Processor CPU@3.80GHz, DDR4 3600MHz 16GBx2 (PC4-25600 Overclock), Windows 10 Pro 64bit, ASRock-X570 Taichi

[3] FORSPOKEN © Luminous Productions Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. FORSPOKEN, LUMINOUS PRODUCTIONS and the LUMINOUS PRODUCTIONS logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Co., Ltd.

* Test system configuration: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-Core Processor 3.70 GHz, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB, DDR4-2666 (16GB x2), Windows 11 Pro 21H2

[4] Based on internal test results compared to a Samsung SSD 980 PRO and a Samsung SSD 870 EVO.

[5] 980 PRO provides power efficiency of 1,129/877 MB per watt for sequential read/write while 990 PRO’s is 1,380/1,319 MB per watt for sequential read/write, based on internal test results of the 1TB capacity model.

[6] Based on internal test results compared to a Samsung SSD 980 PRO.

[7] 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes by IDEMA. A certain portion of capacity may be used for system file and maintenance, so the actual capacity may differ from what is indicated on the product label.

[8] Samsung Electronics shall not be liable for any loss, including but not limited to loss of data or other information contained on Samsung Electronics product or loss of profit or revenue which may be incurred by user. For more information on the warranty, please visit samsung.com/SSD or semiconductor.samsung.com/internal-ssd/.

[9] Five years or total bytes written (TBW), whichever comes first. For more information on the warranty, please refer to the enclosed warranty document in the package.