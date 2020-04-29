First and foremost, I’m happy to report that Stadia is FREE for 2 months to all existing subscribers. There’s nothing you need to do. Just sit back and enjoy the missing line item on your credit card bill.
Next, Stadia and Electronics Arts (EA). This means we will start seeing some great EA games on Stadia. Here’s what I know so far:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Available this fall)
- Madden NFL (Available this winter)
- FIFA (Available this winter)
Also on Stadia Pro this month – PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds. Specifically the PUBG – Pioneer Edition bundle which includes PUBG, Survivor Pass: Cold Front and a Stadia exclusive skin set. Not bad.
Additional Games coming to Stadia include:
- Crayta (First on Stadia; free with Stadia Pro this summer)
- Crayta brings together players of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to create multiplayer games and share them with their families, friends and the rest of the world. Create, collaborate, play, and share your own games when Crayta arrives exclusively on Stadia.
- Get Packed (First on Stadia; $19.99; available on 4/28)
- Get Packed is a co-op game full of calamity and carnage for 1-4 players in online or local play. Help the town of Ditchlington move their belongings within Campaign, Versus, and Destruction game modes and leave a trail of mayhem in your wake!
- Wave Break (First on Stadia)
- Wave Break is an arcade-style skateboarding game, set in a crime-filled 1980s Miami Vice inspired world, built-from the ground up for online multiplayer. Choose from a variety of aquatic vehicles, and take to the waters as you grab, grind, and kickflip your boat across a series of exotic locations around the world.
- Embr (First on Stadia and PC; will include Stream Connect; early access program begins 5/21)
- Join Embr, THE Emergency Services Revolution, and become an Embr Respondr today! Fight fires and save lives while climbing the ladder of success, all within the comfort of flexible working hours. Embr’s mission is simple; bring über firefighting to everyone, everywhere.
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War ($49.99; free with Stadia Pro on 5/1)
- Zombie Army 4: Mission 2 – Blood Count add-on to base game in the Stadia store coming soon
- Octopath Traveler ($59.99; available on 4/28)
- Rock of Ages 3 (Available in June)