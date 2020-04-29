First and foremost, I’m happy to report that Stadia is FREE for 2 months to all existing subscribers. There’s nothing you need to do. Just sit back and enjoy the missing line item on your credit card bill.

Email received by Bytesector on our Stadia account informing us of 2 free months of Stadia Pro

Next, Stadia and Electronics Arts (EA). This means we will start seeing some great EA games on Stadia. Here’s what I know so far:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Available this fall)

Madden NFL (Available this winter)

FIFA (Available this winter)

Also on Stadia Pro this month – PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds. Specifically the PUBG – Pioneer Edition bundle which includes PUBG, Survivor Pass: Cold Front and a Stadia exclusive skin set. Not bad.

Additional Games coming to Stadia include: