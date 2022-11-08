TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Cooler Master celebrates its 30th Anniversary on 17/November 2022, commemorating Decades of Shaping the Future. Following humble beginnings as a thermal solutions manufacturer, Cooler Master has grown and developed into a multi-faceted technology company driven by innovation, agility, and passion. With a collective eye on the future and the constant pursuit of improvement and advancement, Cooler Master welcomes a new future that will stretch beyond its established roots in PC components, broadening to represent a new generation’s technology driven lifestyle.

From Humble Beginnings to an Ambitious Future

Cooler Master has grown from a humble thermal solutions provider to a technology innovator across numerous product categories. With extensive history in thermal, chassis, power, and peripheral solutions, Cooler Master has continued growth into other categories such as monitors, chairs, and desks. Continuing its metamorphosis from a tech-component manufacturer into a tech-lifestyle brand, Cooler Master is set to continue innovating and pursuing the development of the Cooler Master product ecosystem.

Masters of Our Craft

Over the past three decades Cooler Master has pioneered technological developments, such as the first aluminium chassis in 1999, the first CPU cooler with embedded heatpipes in 2001, production of the industry’s first all-in-one water cooling solution for retail markets in 2004, establishment of a vapour chamber (VC) factory in 2009, and implementation of a 3D-VC manufacturing line in 2015 – and the list goes on. Whether it be innovation in manufacturing, broadening of direct manufacturing capacity, supplying solutions to other industry leaders, or pursuing excellence with an enthusiast, DIY attitude, Cooler Master continues to adapt to service the needs of consumers and businesses via Cooler Master Technology and Cooler Master Corporation respectively.

Visual Flourishes of 30th Anniversary Editions

To mark the special 30th anniversary occasion, Cooler Master has developed limited 30th Anniversary Edition versions of new and popular products spanning across a range of Cooler Master product categories. Each celebratory model has been given a limited-edition treatment that ensures the 30th Anniversary Edition products stand out from the crowd, including nods to Cooler Master products of the past and glimpses into the future. With some sporting Milestone Bronze or Glitch Purple, as well as step-repeat patterns with cues to stand-out products of the past, the 30th Anniversary Edition products are dressed to impress while also instantly recognisable.

The 30th Anniversary Edition Ecosystem

A complimentary range of products drawing from across the Cooler Master product stack establishes a unique ecosystem. Featuring Milestone Bronze and Glitch Purple distinctive colour flourishes, alongside other exclusive visual treatments, the Cooler Master 30th Anniversary Edition collection celebrates Decades of Shaping the Future in a visually impactful way.

Covering both the core of Cooler Master’s product stack, as well as new entries into the catalogue, the 30th Anniversary Edition ecosystem includes options for everyone, covering a range of product types and price points. Naturally, for the best experience, combine all the Cooler Master 30th Anniversary Edition products to enjoy the benefits of the unified Cooler Master product ecosystem.

30th Anniversary Edition Products Category PL360 Flux 30th Anniversary Edition AIO Water Cooler MA824 Stealth 30th Anniversary Edition Air Cooler Mobius 120P ARGB 30th Anniversary Edition Fan ErgoStand Air 30th Anniversary Edition Laptop Stand V1300 Platinum 30th Anniversary Edition Power Supply MK721 30th Anniversary Edition Gaming Mouse MM712 30th Anniversary Edition Gaming Keyboard MP511 XL 30th Anniversary Edition Gaming Mouse Pad Hybrid 1 30th Anniversary Edition Chair GD120 ARGB 30th Anniversary Edition Desk GM27-FQS ARGB 30th Anniversary Edition Monitor Cosmos Infinity 30th Anniversary Edition* Case

*Also available in SKU with case, power, and thermal solution (CPT) pre-installed.

In It, To Win It

Furthermore, with each purchase of a Cooler Master 30th Anniversary Edition product, an opportunity presents to register your product and receive a celebratory token and entry into the draw to win a Cooler Master ORB X in a limited 30th Anniversary Edition Glitch Purple colourway! Further information and details for this promotion are yet to be released.

A New Dawn for A New Day

Testament to Cooler Master’s growth, commitment, and future in the technology industry, as we celebrate Decades of Shaping the Future, Cooler Master also marks the opening of its new headquarters in Neihu district, Taipei, Taiwan.

The new facility represents the success of the past meeting the vision for a new future. The new building and associated resources exhibit Cooler Master’s commitment to reinvesting into the future, embracing innovation and change to maintain an ever-new approach spurring creativity and opportunity.

Details at a Glance

• Cooler Master established 17/November 1992

• Celebrating Decades of Shaping the Future

• Cooler Master commemorates 30th Anniversary on 17/November 2022

• Limited edition product ecosystem celebrating 30th Anniversary

• Hashtags: #DecadesOfShapingTheFuture

About Cooler Master

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world’s first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, we are committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations as a confession of character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond the build-your-own PC experience by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own unique way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.