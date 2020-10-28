Vienna, October 28th 2020 – Noctua today expanded its chromax.black line with all-black versions of the award-winning NH-D15S and NH-U9S CPU coolers: Staying true to the successful formula of the original models, the new chromax.black versions with their black fans and black coated heatsinks combine the same signature quiet cooling performance with a sleek stealth look.

“Our chromax.black coolers have been very well received and we’re thrilled to expand the line-up with further models”, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “With the NH-D15S and NH-U9S, the chromax.black line now includes a top-tier dual tower model with excellent compatibility as well as a compact 9cm-class cooler that is ideal for space-restricted builds.”

The new NH-D15S chromax.black and NH-U9S chromax.black are identical to the regular models except for the colour: Featuring black coated heatsinks, black fans with black anti-vibration-pads, black fan clips and black mounting parts, they are literally black from head to toe. Thanks to thoroughgoing optimisations of the coating material and process, the chromax.black models provide the same, renowned quiet cooling performance as their regular, non-coated counterparts.

The NH-D15S is an asymmetrical single fan version of the award-winning NH-D15. Thanks to its asymmetrical design, the NH-D15S clears the top PCIe slot on most µATX and ATX motherboards. At the same time, the single fan setup and recessed lower fins guarantee 100% RAM compatibility with memory modules of up to 65mm height. Users who have sufficient room can also upgrade the cooler with either a 120mm or round 140mm fan on the front fin stack for further improved performance in dual fan mode.

The NH-U9S is a compact premium cooler in classic 9cm size. Its asymmetrical design with 5 heatpipes provides strong quiet cooling performance and tanks to its 95x95mm footprint, the NH-U9S clears the RAM and PCIe slots on all current mainboards, including µATX and ITX. Combined with its 125mm height, this makes the NH-U9S a highly versatile solution with outstanding case, RAM and PCIe compatibility.

In addition to the new CPU coolers, Noctua also introduced retail sets of its signature brown anti-vibration pads for 200, 140, 120, 92 and 80mm fans for customers who want to accent their chromax line fans and coolers with a slight touch of the classic Noctua colours. Each set contains 16 pads for up to two fans.

Suggested retail prices

The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices are as follows:

NH-D15S chromax.black: EUR 89.90 / USD 89.90

NH-U9S chromax.black: EUR 64.90 / USD 64.90

NA-SAVP1 anti-vibration pads for 140mm & 120mm fans: EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90

NA-SAVP3 anti-vibration pads for NF-A15: EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90

NA-SAVP5 anti-vibration pads for 92mm & 80mm fans: EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90

NA-SAVP6 anti-vibration pads for 200mm fans: EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90

Availability

All new products are available as of today via Noctua’s official Amazon and eBay stores:

Other sales partners will receive stock shortly.

