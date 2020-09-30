This afternoon, Google held a brief 30 minute hardware unveiling virtual event. The announced…nothing unexpected to my great disappointment. What we did get though were the anticipated Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, a new Chromecast running Google TV and the Nest Audio – a smart speaker to replace the aging Google Home.

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast with Google TV is a huge change for Chromecast. It comes with a built in OS called Google TV. Built upon the lessons learned from Android TV, Google TV promises to unify your TV viewing experience and make search cross platform, introduces watch lists and more.

Nest Audio

The Nest Audio is possibly the least interesting named device. The target is to replace the original Google Home and packs in 75% more bass and 50% more volume than the original. It is larger but comes out looking pretty slick in the full device fabric made from recycled plastics. It’s still wireless, still has touch controls, still hears when you call out for Google’s help.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5 in Sorta Sage

The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G launched finally and with no surprises. Both phones sport the same chipset, same cameras front and back, same nearly everything. The IP68 rating on the Pixel 5, better display and increased RAM are what sets the P5 apart. I’ll hold judgement until I see a unit in my hands.

Pricing and Availability

All devices are available for pre-order now.

Device Price Date of Availability Pixel 5 $799 CAD October 29, 2020 Pixel 4a 5G $679 CAD November 19, 2020 Nest Audio $129.99 CAD October 5, 2020 Chromecast with Google TV $69.99 CAD October 15, 2020

Check it out on the Google Store today!