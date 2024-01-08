LG unveils new lineup of products at CES 2024

***DISCLAIMER: This article is part of a series to test AI generated news content. It will be tagged as AI News and while vetted by Bytesector, it is not written by a Bytesector employee.***
LG has announced its latest innovations at CES 2024. The company has not yet released detailed information about the products, but you can find out more by exploring LG Newsroom. LG has received a significant number of CES 2024 Innovation Awards for its products, including LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors, LG SMART Monitor, LG gram Laptops, and LG CLOi ServeBot.
- LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors: LG has unveiled its latest lineup of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors, which are designed to provide superior gaming experiences. The expanded lineup includes the highly anticipated 32-inch 4K gaming monitor (model 32GS95UE), which boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, an ultra-fast 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray response time, and a Dual-Hz feature that allows users to switch between 60Hz and 240Hz refresh rates.
- LG SMART Monitor: LG has announced its MyView smart monitor lineup, which includes the LG SMART Monitor. This monitor is designed to be used without a PC connection, and it comes with a built-in webOS platform that allows users to access various apps and services.
- LG gram Laptops: LG has announced its lineup of Gram laptops for 2024. It includes new versions of Gram 14, Gram 15, Gram 16, Gram 17, Gram Pro 16, and Gram Pro 17. Along with that, the brand has also announced an all-new laptop model, the Gram Pro 16 2-in-1. All seven Gram models feature Intel Core Ultra processors, which the chipmaker launched earlier this month. The brand is also offering the LG gram Link app with these laptops, which lets you connect these models with Android and iOS devices for carrying out various functionalities, such as transferring files. The refreshed versions carry over most of the features from their predecessors.
- LG CLOi ServeBot: LG has received a CES 2024 Innovation Award for its CLOi ServeBot, which is a service robot designed to assist customers in various settings, including hotels, airports, and shopping centers. The robot is equipped with a variety of sensors and cameras, which allow it to navigate through complex environments and interact with customers in a natural way.