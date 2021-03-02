DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launched an entirely new type of drone with an intuitive, immersive flight experience never available until now. DJI FPV combines the first-person view and high-speed performance of racing drones, the cinematic camera sweep of traditional drones, the safety and transmission technology of DJI’s leading consumer drones, and an optional innovative single-handed motion controller that allows pilots to control the drone with just hand movements. DJI FPV creates a new drone category, and opens up new worlds of possibilities for content creators and drone fans from beginners to experts alike.

“DJI has been redefining what drones can do since our company began in 2006, and as we celebrate our 15-year anniversary this year, we honor that heritage of innovation by redefining what drone flight can be with DJI FPV,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director, DJI Europe. “Right out of the box, DJI FPV combines the best available technology for a hybrid drone like no other. It can fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project and stop faster than any of them. DJI FPV lets the world experience the absolute thrill of immersive drone flight without being intimidated by the technology or spending hours building a system from scratch. We can’t wait for the world to try it.”

The DJI FPV ecosystem includes the drone, goggles, a dedicated remote controller, and a new intuitive motion controller option that steers the drone based on the movement of your hand. The drone features high-performance motors for incredible speeds, an intuitive user interface and the latest safety features for greater control. The new FPV system lets pilots see from the drone’s perspective in low-latency high definition thanks to O3, the third iteration of DJI’s proprietary OcuSync technology. Its unmatched reliability and transmission range help pilots capture ultra-smooth and stable 4K video at 60 fps with the assistance of RockSteady electronic image stabilization.

Amateur and professional pilots alike can explore the skies with confidence with the assistance of three distinct flight modes designed for all skill levels and to get pilots accustomed to the system. DJI FPV’s advanced safety features include a new Emergency Brake and Hover feature to help make flying safer and less intimidating for new users, as well as DJI’s suite of industry-leading safety solutions, including GPS-based geofencing to advise pilots of airspace restrictions and potential hazards, and an ADS-B receiver system to warn pilots when other manned aircraft are nearby. In many jurisdictions, drone pilots flying with FPV goggles must be accompanied by a visual observer to watch for airspace hazards. Always fly safely and responsibly, and be sure to understand and follow the legal requirements for flight.

A Flight Experience For Every Skill Level

DJI FPV is the first integrated FPV drone that allows pilots from beginners to professionals to choose from multiple flight modes to match their skill level:

Normal (N) Mode: During N mode operation, DJI FPV operates similar to other DJI drones, hovering in place with the use of GPS and/or visual positioning systems (VPS) on the bottom of the drone. The most approachable flight mode, N mode allows for obstacle detection sensors on the front to be activated to warn when obstacles are near and slow down. Pilots are tasked with maneuvering the drone away from any detected obstacles.

Manual (M) Mode: Take full control over the drone with M mode which is designed for more experienced users. While in M mode, all sensors and hovering features are disabled.

Take full control over the drone with M mode which is designed for more experienced users. While in M mode, all sensors and hovering features are disabled. Sport (S) Mode: A new hybrid blend of M and N mode, S mode offers some of the dynamic movement capabilities that come with M mode along with some of the key safety features of N mode. S mode is the middle step between the three modes and developed to give pilots more room to explore their skills as they get accustomed to FPV flight.

While in the air, pilots can also use a suite of safety features that make flying not only a memorable experience, but a safe one as well. A dedicated Emergency Brake and Hover feature is available in all flying modes to make the drone stop and hover in place at any time during flight. Obstacle detection sensors can be activated while operating in N mode, which will alert pilots of any detected obstacles and automatically slow down the aircraft. Visual Positioning Sensors (VPS), along with an auxiliary light on the bottom of the aircraft are also available to assist in smooth takeoffs and landings. Failsafe Return to Home is another important feature that will bring the drone back to its home point automatically with a press of a button or in the event that transmission signal is lost. The ADS-B receiver system provides audio and visual notifications to the pilot via the FPV Goggles when traditional aircraft such as airplanes or helicopters equipped with ADS-B transmitters are in the vicinity.

Immerse Yourself In The Experience of Flying

DJI FPV lets you see the world in a new way using the absolute latest in HD transmission technology. Pilots can see a crystal-clear, long-range, low-latency feed from the DJI FPV aircraft while wearing the DJI FPV Goggles V2. State-of-the-art racing motors offer high-speed action during flights, and the O3 transmission system offers unmatched reliability. The new motors bring a heart-racing experience to the system with a max speed of 140 kph (87 mph) and a max acceleration of 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in just two seconds. O3 transmission is the next step in FPV transmission technology. It offers a 10km[1] transmission range, auto-switching dual-frequencies, a high bitrate of 50 Mpbs, and state-of-the-art anti-interference methods to ensure a reliable feed. Announced in 2019, the DJI HD transmission system brought the world’s first low-latency, HD digital feed to the market. The new DJI FPV system uses that same technology to bring a crystal-clear image to the goggles with ultra-low latency. Pilots can choose from several different viewing options, including:

Standard low-latency HD mode : See the world in 1440x810p in either 60 fps with a wider 142° Field of View (FOV), or 50 fps with 150° FOV. In this mode, latency is as low as ≤ 40 ms.

: See the world in 1440x810p in either 60 fps with a wider 142° Field of View (FOV), or 50 fps with 150° FOV. In this mode, latency is as low as ≤ 40 ms. Smooth mode : In this mode, pilots activate high frame rates for a more cinematic look to signal latency is decreased to ≤ 28 ms. Resolution is 1440×810p 120 fps with a 142° FOV or 100 fps at 150° FOV.

: In this mode, pilots activate high frame rates for a more cinematic look to signal latency is decreased to ≤ 28 ms. Resolution is 1440×810p 120 fps with a 142° FOV or 100 fps at 150° FOV. Audience mode: Share the pilot’s perspective in audience mode, which connects up to eight additional goggle sets to the pilot’s view so even onlookers can experience the flight.

Incredible Flight Performance, Breathtaking Footage

Not only does DJI FPV offer incredible flight performance, it can also capture dynamic, cinematic footage you’ll want to share with the world. The integrated 4K/60fps 120 Mbps camera is on a single-axis gimbal, providing stability during intricate maneuvers while rotating vertically for unique angles. Additionally, RockSteady stabilization technology smooths shaky footage and eliminates the rolling shutter effect when filming fast-moving scenes. Advanced distortion correction software can remove the warped and unappealing fish-eye look common in FPV footage. Pilots can record footage in 4x Slow Motion in 1080p and 120 fps to relive epic moments in every detail. Footage can now be stored in H.265 or H.264 which uses less space on the memory card but preserves fine details during compression.

Educational Tools And An Updated DJI Fly App To Accelerate Learning

Supported by a wealth of interactive and realistic tools, pilots will be up in the air quickly with confidence. DJI FPV uses the latest version of the DJI Fly app, which now includes detailed tutorials on how to operate DJI FPV. The newly developed DJI Virtual Flight App is a free simulator app[2] that familiarizes new pilots with drone flying movements in an easy, fun and risk-free environment. The simulator allows pilots to fly the DJI FPV drone in various settings using the dedicated controller.

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh is now available for DJI FPV. For an additional charge, DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan offers comprehensive coverage as well as up to two replacement units within one year. The two-year plan provides three replacement units in two years and extends the original warranty period by one more year. Receive your replacement even sooner with DJI Care Refresh Express. DJI Care Refresh also includes exclusive VIP after-sales support and free two-way shipping. DJI Flyaway Coverage is not available for this product. For a full list of details, please visit https://www.dji.com/ca/service/djicare-refresh.

Price and Availability

DJI FPV is available for purchase today from store.dji.com and from authorized retail partners. DJI FPV can be purchased in several options. The standard DJI FPV Combo includes the FPV drone, remote controller 2, FPV Goggles V2, all required cables and one battery for the retail price of $1,299. The DJI FPV Fly More Kit is also available, which includes two additional Intelligent Flight Batteries and the dedicated charging hub for the retail price of $299. The optional Motion Controller is sold separately and can be purchased for the price of $199. Additional info here: https://store.dji.com/product/dji-fpv