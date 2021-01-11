Zotac is a manufacturer of many things, but the one thing they are known for above all else is their ZBOX mini-PC’s.

These mini-PC’s range from the really mini to just somewhat mini, but they always amaze. One of my favorites is the Magnus EN02080S which packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 hex-core CPU, an RTX 2080 Super into a 8.27″ x 8″ x 2.45″ inch chassis along with up to 64GB RAM, an m.2 slot, a 2.5″ drive bay and dual LAN adapters up to a 2.5Gbit Killer NIC.

Crazy.

Today they’ve announced the latest ZBOX to join the family – the Magnus One ECM73070C. The Magnus one isn’t what I’d call especially mini. In fact, at 10.45″ x 9.8″ x 4.96″, it has over 3 times the volume of the EN02080S mentioned above. That’s huge in mini PC terms.

Well all that extra space really only makes room for one big upgrade – the integration of an RTX 3070 – and not of the small variety. Based on pictures of the system, it’s a full blow, discrete RTX 3070 packed into the small chassis. The increased chassis size does make room for additional cooling and thus the upgrade from a 6-core 10th Gen i7 to an 8-core 10th Gen i7.

Zotac Magnus One

Zotac Magnus One – Perspective

Zotac Magnus One – Top

Zotac Magnus One – Front

Zotac Magnus One – Back

Zotac Magnus One – In the Box

Zotac Magnus One – Box Zotac Magnus One Gallery

In addition to those 2 upgrades, you still get a maximum 64GB DDR4 memory, Killer 2.5Gbit NIC along with gigabit as well, a 500W 80 Plus Platinum power supply, 1x 2.5″ drive bay, and 2x M.2 slots for a mix of PCIe, SATA SSD’s and/or Optane memory. Wifi sees an upgrade to 802.11ax (aka Wifi 6) and Bluetooth goes to v5.

But the footprint is what I’m still struggling with.