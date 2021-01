Asus announced their Intel Z590 based motherboards today and I just have to say that the ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial looks ballin’.

Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial

I love the nearly full PCB coverage, huge EK moboblock, LED lighting, and pretty much everything about this board. Will I get one to review? Who knows.

This wasn’t the only Z590 reveal from Asus though, we got a look at the full ROG, Strix, Prime and TUF lineup.









The Full Lineup

Check out more on the Asus website.