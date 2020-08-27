This week, NVIDIA released an awesome video talking about the design of coolers for their graphics cards. How it comes about, what thought process occurs. We get some very cool glimpses of reference design coolers through the ages from the 200 series on upwards…all the way to the RTX 3090 cooler right at the end.

NVIDIA 12-pin power connector in a vertical mount position on the PCB

The video also confirms they have designed a new 12-pin power connector which delivers power more efficiently to the graphics card and takes up significantly less space on the PCB due to a potential vertical mount rather than the horizontal mounts we have seen for the last 15 years.

