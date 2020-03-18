Taking aim at Creators, Gamers and other DIY-ers, Fractal Design today launched an innovative, small form factor chassis through close collaboration with Intel.

Era ITX in White with Oak top panel

“We were very excited about partnering with Intel in developing this case; it inspired us to take on a project that challenges the convention that elegant design can’t be combined with flexible functionality, and we’re very happy with the result.” says Fractal Design founder Hannes Wallin.

Available today, the Era ITX is the next generation of Mini-ITX case design. This compact chassis is free from the configuration limitations traditionally associated with small form factor systems. It is a unique product that brings the perfect combination of elegant design and technical engineering to PC hardware innovation.

Era ITX Internal air flow

Era’s design presents a surfaced, aluminum exterior that is paired with top inserts ranging from wood to tempered glass. This combination of materials along with a variety of colorways presents a spectrum of choices to the user.

“This chassis breaks new ground for DIY-ers – with its sleek look and small footprint – for the powerful PCs they build,” says Chris Silva, General Manager, Desktop Product Group at Intel.

Era ITX in Blue with tempered glass top panel

“Together with Fractal we share a commitment on design philosophy and user experience and this product is a result of that joint collaboration.”

The Era ITX readily accommodates Intel’s most powerful processors, such as the 9th Gen Intel Core™ processors, and holds dual-slot GPUs, AIO water cooling units (max. 240 mm), and up to four storage devices, all thanks to an innovative, flexible PSU mounting system in a 16 liter footprint. Optimal airflow and component cooling are achieved through an efficient chimney design.

Compact, sophisticated and stylish, Fractal’s Era ITX redefines small form factor with a design that embraces the power and functionality of professional grade hardware.